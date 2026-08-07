In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Reo Li Plus vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Ampere
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 69,990
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|70 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|2 Hours