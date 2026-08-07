In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Reo Li Plus vs EMX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|Emx
|Brand
|Ampere
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 69,990
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|50-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|4 Hours 30 Minutes