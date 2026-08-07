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Ampere Reo Li Plus vs Benling India Benling Icon

In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Benling India Benling Icon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Reo Li Plus vs Benling Icon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Benling icon
BrandAmpereBenling India
Price₹ 69,990₹ 65,470
Range70 km/charge70-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh60 V
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Reo Li Plus
Ampere Reo Li Plus
STD
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Reo Li Plus Visual Comparison

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Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
1235 mmFront :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Max Power
250 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringHydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Detachable BatteryIntegrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown Assistance
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh60 V, 20 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,42765,470
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99065,470
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4370
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5781,407

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