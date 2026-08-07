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HomeCompare BikesReo Li Plus vs Pulsar 125 Neon

Ampere Reo Li Plus vs Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Reo Li Plus has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Reo Li Plus vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Pulsar 125 neon
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 69,990₹ 68,077
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-51.46 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Reo Li Plus
Ampere Reo Li Plus
STD
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ampere Reo Li Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1320 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
1235 mmFront :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Max Power
250 W12 PS @ 8500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringTwin Gas Shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh12 V
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,42790,164
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99077,843
RTO
06,227
Insurance
3,4376,094
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5781,937

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