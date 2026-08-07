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HomeCompare BikesReo Li Plus vs SR 160

Ampere Reo Li Plus vs Aprilia SR 160

In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Reo Li Plus has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Reo Li Plus vs SR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo li plus Sr 160
BrandAmpereAprilia
Price₹ 69,990₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-35 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh-
Engine Capacity-160 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Reo Li Plus
Ampere Reo Li Plus
STD
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Reo Li Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Wheelbase
1235 mm1365 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
1235 mmFront :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
250 W11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicFront fork with 30 mm inner tube
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringMono shock absorber
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,4271,41,067
Ex-Showroom Price
69,9901,20,692
RTO
09,655
Insurance
3,43710,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5783,032

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