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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandAmpereYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm-
Ground Clearance
150 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1403 mm
Height
1133 mm-
Kerb Weight
130 kg182 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km337.5 km
Max Speed
77 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
4000 W29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
UnderboneDouble Cradle
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side Assistance-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3112,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,95,345
RTO
015,627
Insurance
4,41111,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6714,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
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The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
1 Jun 2023
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
25 Oct 2023
Ampere Primus high-speed electric scooter comes with an impressive design and performance, which can make it competitive against even Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.
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