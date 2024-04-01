HT Auto
Ampere Primus vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Ampere Primus or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Primus vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus R15 v4
BrandAmpereYamaha
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-55.20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hour-

Primus
Ampere Primus
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4000 W18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hour-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2402,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,3551,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
5,88511,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2724,470

