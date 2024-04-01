In 2024 Ampere Primus or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ampere Primus Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
Primus has a range of up to 107 km/charge.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Primus vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primus
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Ampere
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Range
|107 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55.20 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hour
|-