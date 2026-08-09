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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Elegante 150

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Elegante 150
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1290 mm
Height
1133 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s
Range
107 km
Max Speed
77 kmph
Max Power
4000 W10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
UnderboneMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side AssistanceAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3111,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,4117,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6713,361

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