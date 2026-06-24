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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Himalayan

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Himalayan
BrandAmpereRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1465 mm
Height
1133 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg199 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km-
Max Speed
77 kmph-
Max Power
4000 W24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
UnderboneHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side Assistance-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3112,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9002,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
4,41120,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6715,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
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Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
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8 Aug 2024
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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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