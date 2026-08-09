Primus [2023-2025] vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Elite Brand Ampere Prevail Electric Price ₹ 1.2 Lakhs ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 107 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity 3 kWh - Charging Time 5 Hours 8 Hrs.

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Primus [2023-2025] up to 107 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.