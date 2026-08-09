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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Elite

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Primus [2023-2025] up to 107 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Elite
BrandAmperePrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Charging Time5 Hours8 Hrs.

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1910 mm-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm-
Height
1133 mm-
Kerb Weight
130 kg80 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km220 km
Max Speed
77 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
4000 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
UnderboneHigh-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hub
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic damping
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree30 degree
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side AssistanceSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDLCD Digital screen
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3111,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4114,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6712,892

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