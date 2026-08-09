In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Primus [2023-2025] up to 107 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primus [2023-2025]
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Ampere
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|107 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|6 Hours