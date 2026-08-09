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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Evoqis

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Primus [2023-2025] up to 107 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Evoqis
BrandAmpereOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge90-140 km/charge
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Charging Time5 Hours6 Hours

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1910 mm-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm-
Height
1133 mm-
Kerb Weight
130 kg-
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km90 km
Max Speed
77 kmph75 kmph
Max Power
4000 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side AssistanceMotor Cut-off Switch
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3111,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,18,000
RTO
09,440
Insurance
4,4113,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6712,811

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