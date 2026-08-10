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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Mojo 300 BS6

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Mojo 300 bs6
BrandAmpereMahindra
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-25.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-294 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm2115 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1460 mm
Height
1133 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg186.2 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s
Range
107 km
Max Speed
77 kmph
Max Power
4000 W25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
UnderboneTwin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerGas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, with fork brace
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side Assistance-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V, 9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonFull DC
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3112,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,99,900
RTO
015,992
Insurance
4,41110,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6714,863

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