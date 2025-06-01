In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primus [2023-2025]
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Ampere
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Range
|107 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-