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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs W175

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] w175
BrandAmpereKawasaki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-177 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

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Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm2005 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1320 mm
Height
1133 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg135 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km480 km
Max Speed
77 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
4000 W13 PS @ 7500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
UnderboneDouble Cradle Frame, Steel
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Front Suspension
Telescopic30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side Assistance-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12V 6Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3111,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,13,000
RTO
09,040
Insurance
4,41110,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6712,850

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