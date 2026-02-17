In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Jawa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primus [2023-2025]
|Jawa
|Brand
|Ampere
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|Range
|107 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|30.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|293 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-