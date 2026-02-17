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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs 42

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] 42
BrandAmpereJawa
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-35 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-294.72 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm1369 mm
Height
1133 mm-
Kerb Weight
130 kg184 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km-
Max Speed
77 kmph-
Max Power
4000 W27.32 PS
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Forks, 35 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side Assistance-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3111,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,59,431
RTO
012,754
Insurance
4,41111,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6713,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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