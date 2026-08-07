In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primus [2023-2025]
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Ampere
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Range
|107 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|348 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-