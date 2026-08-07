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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Hness CB350

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Hness cb350
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-45.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-348 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm2163 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm166 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1441 mm
Height
1133 mm1107 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg181 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km-
Max Speed
77 kmph121 kmph
Max Power
4000 W21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
UnderboneHalf Duplex Cradle
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerTwin Hydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side AssistanceHazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3112,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,92,435
RTO
015,394
Insurance
4,41111,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6714,723
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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