In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primus [2023-2025]
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Ampere
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Range
|107 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|348.36 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-