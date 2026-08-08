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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs EHX20

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Primus [2023-2025] up to 107 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Primus [2023-2025] vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Ehx20
BrandAmpereHero Lectro
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity3 kWh36 V
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Height
1133 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg
Additional Storage
22 L
Width
705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s
Range
107 km
Max Speed
77 kmph
Max Power
4000 W
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Underbone43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker-
Front Suspension
TelescopicSR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side Assistance-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDLCD
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh36 V, 10.9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3112,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,35,000
RTO
01,35,000
Insurance
4,4110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6715,803

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