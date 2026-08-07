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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Evolve R [2021-2024]

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Primus [2023-2025] up to 107 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Evolve r [2021-2024]
BrandAmpereEarth Energy EV
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity3 kWh115 Ah
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1910 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Height
1133 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg
Additional Storage
22 L
Width
705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s
Range
107 km
Max Speed
77 kmph
Max Power
4000 W16.99 PS
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree15 °
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side AssistanceRide Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh115 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3111,57,407
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,42,000
RTO
011,360
Insurance
4,4114,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6713,383

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