In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primus [2023-2025]
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Ampere
|Benelli
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|Range
|107 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|33.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|374 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-