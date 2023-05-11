hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
BrandAmpereBenelli
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-33.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-374 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Length
1910 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1440 mm
Height
1133 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg205 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km-
Max Speed
77 kmph-
Max Power
4000 W21 PS @ 6000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
UnderboneDouble cradle with steel tubes and plates
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerPre-load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic41 mm Telescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side Assistance-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3112,26,243
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,93,976
RTO
015,518
Insurance
4,41116,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6714,862

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Both motorcycles have a retro design and similar engine specifications.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Which one should you buy?
11 May 2023
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
1 Jun 2023
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
25 Oct 2023
Ampere Primus high-speed electric scooter comes with an impressive design and performance, which can make it competitive against even Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.
Ampere Primus electric scooter first ride review: An affordable premium commuter
6 Apr 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers