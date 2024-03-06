In 2024 Ampere Primus or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ampere Primus or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Primus has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Primus vs Pulsar N250 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus Pulsar n250 Brand Ampere Bajaj Price ₹ 1.46 Lakhs ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Range 107 km/charge - Mileage - 39.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 249 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 5 Hour -