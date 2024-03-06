HT Auto
Ampere Primus vs Bajaj Pulsar F250

In 2024 Ampere Primus or Bajaj Pulsar F250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Primus vs Pulsar F250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus Pulsar f250
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-39.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hour-

Primus
Ampere Primus
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4000 W24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hour-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2401,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,3551,40,915
RTO
011,603
Insurance
5,8859,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2723,488

