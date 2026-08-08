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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Avenger Cruise 220

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Avenger cruise 220
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-40.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-220 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm2210 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm169 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1490 mm
Height
1133 mm1321 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg163 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Width
705 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km520 km
Max Speed
77 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
4000 W19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
UnderboneTubular Double Cradle Type
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic with double anti friction bush
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side Assistance-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12V/ 8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3111,58,615
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,36,691
RTO
010,935
Insurance
4,41110,989
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6713,409

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