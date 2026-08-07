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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs SXR 160 [2020-2026]

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power & torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs SXR 160 [2020-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
BrandAmpereAprilia
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Range107 km/charge-
Mileage-35 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-160 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1910 mm1960 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1363 mm
Height
1133 mm1205 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg129 kg
Additional Storage
22 LYes
Width
705 mm803 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km-
Max Speed
77 kmph93 kmph
Max Power
4000 W10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
UnderboneTubular Chassis with open single cradle
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerAdjustable mono shock absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicFront fork with 30 mm inner tube
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side AssistanceHydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3111,53,660
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,32,174
RTO
010,573
Insurance
4,41110,913
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6713,302

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