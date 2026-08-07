In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Aprilia SXR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXR 125 engine makes power & torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Primus [2023-2025] has a range of up to 107 km/charge. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Primus [2023-2025] vs SXR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primus [2023-2025]
|Sxr 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|Range
|107 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-