Ampere Nexus vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Nexus vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Fzs-fi v3
BrandAmpereYamaha
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Nexus
Ampere Nexus
₹1.10 Lakhs*
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
₹1.22 Lakhs*
Specification
Max Power
4000 W12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1330 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-OffMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1491,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,9001,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
4,2497,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4532,977
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre
Cons
Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 | Petrol | Manual 1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2 | Petrol | Manual 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs MT-15 V2
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 | Petrol | Manual 1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4 | Petrol | Manual 1.29 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 | Petrol | Manual 1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 | Petrol | Manual 1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-X | Petrol | Manual 1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 | Petrol | Manual 1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150 | Petrol | Manual 1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 | Petrol | Manual 1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160 | Petrol | Manual 1.31 Lakhs **Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

