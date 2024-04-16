HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Nexus vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Fzs 25
BrandAmpereYamaha
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
4000 W20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1360 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm795 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-Off-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1491,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,9001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,24910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4533,546

