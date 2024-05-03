In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.