In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Nexus vs VXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Vxl 125 Brand Ampere Vespa Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Range 136 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3.3 Hrs. -