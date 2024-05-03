HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Nexus vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Sxl 125
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Filters
Specification
Max Power
4000 W9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1290 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
765 mm770 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock AbsorbersDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-OffAir Filter ( Paper Type )
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1491,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,9001,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
4,2493,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4533,254

