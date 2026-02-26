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Ampere Nexus vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Nexus vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Elegante 150
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1290 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
100 km
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 kmAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
5,4137,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6933,361

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Latest Car & Bike News

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