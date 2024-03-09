HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs TVS Jupiter

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Nexus vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Jupiter
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 73,340
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Specification
Max Power
4000 W7.47 PS
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
12 inch-
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1275 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm765 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-OffEconometer Parking Brake
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,14985,313
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90073,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
4,2496,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4531,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

    Latest News

    The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter
    Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?
    9 Mar 2024
    Image of Ather 450X and Honda Activa used for representational purpose only.
    This is how e2W makers working on prices to increase adoption. Check details
    21 Feb 2024
    The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company
    Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect
    30 Apr 2024
    The Ampere Nexus is the brand's new flagship offering that packs a 4 kW PMS motor, connected features and an LFP battery with a 136 km range
    Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range
    30 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

