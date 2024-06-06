In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 136 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Nexus vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexus
|Mitra
|Brand
|Ampere
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|136 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3.3 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.