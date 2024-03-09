HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Nexus vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Avenis
BrandAmpereSuzuki
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 86,700
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
4000 W8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
765 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock AbsorbersSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-OffFRONT BOX WITH USB SOCKET, SPORTY MUFFLER COVER, LONG FLOORBOARD, SIDE STAND INTERLOCK, FRONT RACK FOR STORAGE, Phone alert, ETA Update
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V/ Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1491,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,2496,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4532,199

