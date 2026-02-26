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HomeCompare BikesNexus vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Ampere Nexus vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Nexus vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandAmpereRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

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Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1395 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
100 km
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick Start Only
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 km-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
5,4138,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6933,413

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
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Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
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Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
Ampere Nexus becomes first Indian electric scooter to conquer Kolli Hills ascent
6 Feb 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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