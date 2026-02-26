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Ampere Nexus vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 100-105 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Nexus vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Rv400
BrandAmpereRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1350 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm814 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km150 km
Max Speed
93 kmph85 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm170 Nm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionRemote Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3 kWh3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
LFPLithium Ion
Riding Modes
YesEco, Normal and Sport
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 kmAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
5,4135,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6933,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
Ampere Nexus becomes first Indian electric scooter to conquer Kolli Hills ascent
6 Feb 2026
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