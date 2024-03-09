HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs PURE EV Epluto 7G

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 136 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Nexus vs Epluto 7G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Epluto 7g
BrandAmperePURE EV
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 83,999
Range136 km/charge90.0 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Nexus
Ampere Nexus
₹1.10 Lakhs*
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
₹83,999*
Specification
Max Power
4000 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1319 mmCast Alloy
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-OffSmart lock, Regenerative Braking, Twist Throttle
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD5 inch
Battery Capacity
3 kWh60 V, 2.5 kwh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,14983,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90083,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4531,805

