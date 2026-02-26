hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesNexus vs Elite

Ampere Nexus vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Nexus up to 100-105 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Nexus vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Elite
BrandAmperePrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours8 Hrs.

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm-
Wheelbase
1319 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
100 km220 km
Max Speed
93 kmph80 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW1000 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Mid Mount-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicHydraulic damping
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
16 Degrees30 degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 kmSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDLCD Digital screen
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,4134,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6932,892

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
Ampere Nexus becomes first Indian electric scooter to conquer Kolli Hills ascent
6 Feb 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers