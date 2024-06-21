HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs Numeros Diplos pro

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Numeros Diplos pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 136 km/charge and the Diplos pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Nexus vs Diplos pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Diplos pro
BrandAmpereNumeros
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range136 km/charge140 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.

Specification
Max Power
4000 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-2.15x12 inch,Rear :-2.15 x 12 inch
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
170 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1430 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree12 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-Off-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1491,45,565
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,9001,37,511
RTO
03,500
Insurance
4,2494,554
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4533,128

