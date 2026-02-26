In 2026 Ampere Nexus or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Nexus vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexus
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Ampere
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Range
|100-105 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-