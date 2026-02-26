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Ampere Nexus vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Nexus vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandAmpereKTM
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

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Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm17 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km500 km
Max Speed
93 kmph120 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 kmSupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDNew LCD Dash Display
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3132,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,91,795
RTO
015,880
Insurance
5,4136,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6934,601

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Latest Car & Bike News

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