In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Nexus vs SR125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Sr125 Brand Ampere Keeway Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Range 136 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3.3 Hrs. -