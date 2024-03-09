HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs Keeway SR125

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Nexus vs SR125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Sr125
BrandAmpereKeeway
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
4000 W9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1285 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock AbsorbersTelescopic coil Spring Oil damped, 29 mm Travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic Forks, 128 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-Off-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1491,35,598
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,9001,19,000
RTO
09,520
Insurance
4,2497,078
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4532,914

    Latest News

    The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter
    Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?
    9 Mar 2024
    The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company
    Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect
    30 Apr 2024
    Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
    Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
    13 Oct 2022
    The Ampere Nexus is the brand's new flagship offering that packs a 4 kW PMS motor, connected features and an LFP battery with a 136 km range
    Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range
    30 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

