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Ampere Nexus vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Nexus vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus w175
BrandAmpereKawasaki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-177 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Front Break View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km480 km
Max Speed
93 kmph110 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 km-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,13,000
RTO
09,040
Insurance
5,41310,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6932,850

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
Kawasaki Motors achieves a milestone with the made-in-India W175 LTD launch in the US. Features include a redesigned seat, market-specific colour schemes, and the absence of India-specific equipment.
Made in India Kawasaki W175 LTD launched in USA: Here's what's different
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Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
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Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
Ampere Nexus becomes first Indian electric scooter to conquer Kolli Hills ascent
6 Feb 2026
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