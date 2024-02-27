HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs iVOOMi Energy Eco

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 136 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Nexus vs Eco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Eco
BrandAmpereiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 81,999
Range136 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.4 Hrs.

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
4000 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1310 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree14 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-OffWater and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,14985,795
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90081,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2493,796
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4531,844

