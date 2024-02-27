In 2024 Ampere Nexus or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 136 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Nexus vs Eco Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Eco Brand Ampere iVOOMi Energy Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 81,999 Range 136 km/charge 80 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 3.3 Hrs. 4 Hrs.