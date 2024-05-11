In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Nexus vs XBlade Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Xblade Brand Ampere Honda Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 78,803 Range 136 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 162 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3.3 Hrs. -