HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesNexus vs XBlade

Ampere Nexus vs Honda XBlade

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Nexus vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Xblade
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 78,803
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-162 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
4000 W13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1347 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm795 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock AbsorbersHydraulic, Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-Off-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1491,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,9001,09,264
RTO
08,741
Insurance
4,2498,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4532,727

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda says its new Solution R&D Center will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly
    Honda opens new R&D centre in Bengaluru for electric two-wheeler development
    11 May 2024
    The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
    KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
    9 May 2024
    Unlike previous iterations, the design patents reveal significant changes, suggesting that this motorcycle could be positioned as an entirely new product rather than a mere variant of the CB350.
    Honda 2Wheelers files new design patents based on CB350. Could be new Scrambler
    6 May 2024
    The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter
    Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?
    9 Mar 2024
    Honda currently only has three cars in its lineup.
    Honda Elevate, Amaze and City get offers up to 1.15 lakh. Check details
    7 May 2024
    The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company
    Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect
    30 Apr 2024
    The Ampere Nexus is the brand's new flagship offering that packs a 4 kW PMS motor, connected features and an LFP battery with a 136 km range
    Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range
    30 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     