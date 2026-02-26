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Ampere Nexus vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Nexus vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Unicorn
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-162.71 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm187 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1335 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm798 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km650 km
Max Speed
93 kmph106 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockHydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 kmGear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,20,159
RTO
010,143
Insurance
5,41311,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6933,050

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
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Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
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6 Feb 2026
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