Ampere Nexus vs Honda Shine

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Nexus vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Shine
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 79,800
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
4000 W10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Electric
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1285 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm791 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock AbsorbersHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesNo
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesNo
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesNo
Mobile Application
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalNo
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-OffSilent Start with ACG
USB Charging Port
YesNo
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDNo
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12V,4.0Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesNo
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDHalogen Bulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,14988,458
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90079,800
RTO
06,384
Insurance
4,2492,274
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4531,901
Expert Rating
-

