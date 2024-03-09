In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Nexus vs Shine Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Shine Brand Ampere Honda Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 79,800 Range 136 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 123.94 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3.3 Hrs. - Read Less