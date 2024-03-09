In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours.
Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge.
The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.