colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Nexus vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Livo
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 78,500
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-60.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
4000 W8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm163 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1278 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock AbsorbersHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-OffeSP Technology, Silent start with ACG, Long & Comfortable Seat (657mm)
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,14990,996
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90078,500
RTO
06,280
Insurance
4,2496,216
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4531,955

