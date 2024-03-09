In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Nexus vs Livo Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Livo Brand Ampere Honda Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 78,500 Range 136 km/charge - Mileage - 60.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.51 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3.3 Hrs. - Read Less