In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 76,234 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl. Nexus vs Activa 6G Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Activa 6g Brand Ampere Honda Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 76,234 Range 136 km/charge - Mileage - 47 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.51 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3.3 Hrs. - Read Less