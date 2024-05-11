In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 76,234 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours.
Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge.
The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl.