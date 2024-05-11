HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 76,234 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Nexus vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Activa 6g
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 76,234
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹76,234*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
4000 W7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1260 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-OffSilent Start with ACG, Engine start Switch, ESP Technology
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,14988,848
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90076,234
RTO
06,628
Insurance
4,2495,986
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4531,909
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine
Cons
No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

    Latest News

    Honda says its new Solution R&D Center will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly
    Honda opens new R&D centre in Bengaluru for electric two-wheeler development
    11 May 2024
    Honda has launched a new mobile application called Smart Workshop, aimed at enhancing the service experience for owners of Honda motorcycles and scooters,
    Honda 2-wheeler customers can now track servicing in real-time. Here’s how
    21 Mar 2024
    The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company
    Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect
    30 Apr 2024
    The Ampere Nexus is the brand's new flagship offering that packs a 4 kW PMS motor, connected features and an LFP battery with a 136 km range
    Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range
    30 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Activa 6G road test review
    Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review
    25 Feb 2020
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     