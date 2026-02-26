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Ampere Nexus vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Nexus up to 100-105 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Nexus vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Ehx20
BrandAmpereHero Lectro
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity-36 V
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
100 km
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Buttion
Motor Power
3.3 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Mid Mount
Fuel Type
Electric
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicSR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 km-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDLCD
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3132,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,35,000
RTO
01,35,000
Insurance
5,4130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6935,803

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